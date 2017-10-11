The woman accused of assaulting and threatening employees with a knife at a Canadian Tire in Scarborough made her first appearance in Ontario Superior Court Wednesday.

Rehab Dughmosh is facing 14 terror-related charges. She pledged allegiance to ISIS during a court appearance in June.

The 32-year-old was dressed in a green sweater and niqab.

"Hey, you infidels," Dughmosh burst out in Arabic during Justice Michael Dambrot's proceedings. "I do not worship what you worship. You do not worship what I worship."

To date, Dughmosh remains without counsel and has consistently declined representation.

She said she intends to proceed without counsel and does not wish to attend any trials.

On June 3, Dughmosh allegedly swung golf clubs at employees inside a Canadian Tire at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue and threatened them with a knife. One employee was injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening.