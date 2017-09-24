Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was seriously injured late Saturday in a Regent Park shooting.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the sound of gunfire on Gerrard Street East at Gifford Street, near Sackville Street, at 11:34 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, which was at the rear of an address, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Shell casings found at scene

"He was conscious and breathing but he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds," Hopkinson said.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Hopkinson said the man underwent emergency surgery in hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

Hopkinson said two people were seen fleeing the area but no description of the suspects was released.