Toronto police have arrested and charged two people in connection with a shooting in the Regent Park area last week that was captured by security cameras.

Officers were called to Sackville Street, near Oak Street and Parliament Street, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police said three people arrived in an SUV to a laneway in the area, and two of them got out of the vehicle and exchanged words.

That's when one person shot the other, police say, before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off. The man who was shot was able to run into the backyard of a nearby townhouse.

Regent Park shooting captured on security camera0:48

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but police now say he is stable. Police say the man has not been cooperating with investigators and that he is familiar with the shooter.

Officers executed several search warrants on two Toronto addresses as well as a vehicle in connection with the investigation. As a result, police have charged a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

The man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder. The woman is facing one charge of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are still searching for witnesses to the shooting.