Police have identified a man found dead after a double shooting in Regent Park early Saturday as Everone Paul Mitchell, 54, from Toronto.

When officers responded to reports of gunshots at a housing complex near Gerrard Street East and River Street around 1:30 a.m. they found two men in medical distress.

Mitchell died from his injuries at the scene.

A second victim, a 57-year-old man who was discovered a short distance away, was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not released his name.

Police told reporters Saturday afternoon the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.