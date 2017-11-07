Red ribbons will soon be popping up on cars around the GTA as a reminder to drive sober during the holiday season.

The red ribbon campaign, run by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), launched for its 30th year on Tuesday at Toronto police headquarters.

"We want our red ribbons seen everywhere, as a reminder that it is never acceptable to drive impaired," said MADD Toronto president Everilda Ratnakumar during the campaign launch.

Also at the launch was Valya Tsaneva, whose 22-year-old daughter was killed in a collision with a drunk driver during the holidays.

Victor and Valya Tsaneva lost their daughter Kalina in 2015. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"I will fight until my last breath with the hope of changing public attitudes towards impaired driving," she said.

Tsaneva's daughter will also appear in a new element of MADD's holiday campaign: large posters displayed inside TTC buses showing the faces of people killed by impaired driving.

In the coming weeks, volunteers will distribute the red ribbons and decals to drivers and non-drivers alike, hoping to raise awareness and pay tribute to people who have died.

The campaign runs between Nov. 1 and Jan. 2.