The City of Toronto promises parents trying to sign their kids up for recreation programs should have an easier time of it, thanks to a technological boost.

The city has increased its online server capacity by 25 per cent so that more people can use the system at the same time. In the past, parents have complained that they've spent hours trying to refresh the website in order to get an elusive dance class spot.

The city has also boosted its customer service hours and manpower to help those who have trouble navigating the system online or in person.

By 2018, the recreation department said it hopes to have an entirely new online platform for its programs.

Registration opens for spring and summer classes Saturday.