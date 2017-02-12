A man considered violent and dangerous was recaptured by Toronto police overnight after he escaped from custody last month at Toronto General Hospital.

On Sunday morning, Const. David Hopkinson confirmed that Justin Yates, 39, was arrested in the last 24 hours.

Yates will face new charges as a result of the escape, Hopkinson said. He was already facing charges when he escaped but it is not known why he was in custody.

Police said Yates is due to appear in court.

Hopkinson declined to say where Yates was found by police, when and how exactly he was located, whether tips from the public led to his location, and what charges he was facing before the escape.

Shortly after his escape, police said Yates was being supervised by jail guards at the hospital when he "slipped his bonds" and took off.

Police also said at the time that Yates had a history of violence.