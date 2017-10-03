Toronto police have charged two men in connection with a fatal double shooting outside Rebel nightclub on the weekend.

Abdirisaq Ali, 23, of Toronto, and Tanade Mohamed, 24, of Edmonton, were arrested on Monday and have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder each in the shooting, which took place in the parking lot of the Port Lands nightclub around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Zemarai Khan Mohammed, 26, and Tyler Mclean, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mclean died of his injuries in hospital.

Investigators say they believe an altercation took place sometime before the shooting.

A black vehicle was reported speeding away from the scene and was last seen northbound on the Don Valley Parkway.

Police said Ali and Mohamed were arrested in the area of York Mills Road and Don Valley Parkway.

The two were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Police said they are not searching for any more suspects.

Ink Entertainment, the owner of the nightclub, has confirmed in a statement that one of the victims was an employee of the club.

"We are all deeply saddened by the tragic events of his death and would like to express our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for their loss," the statement said.