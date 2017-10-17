Toronto Police Service (TPS) are set to unveil the next steps in equipping officers with body-worn cameras in a public meeting on Tuesday.

The force is working with Fairness Commissioner William Mocsan, to oversee the project and are taking a closer look at the technology of the cameras.

Their usability became a sticking point for some officers during the police force's pilot project in 2016. Criticisms included technical problems and poor battery life.

Despite the complaints, TPS's report found the body-worn cameras "do provide the unbiased, independent account of police/community interactions."

"We're very much aware that the technology has changed and evolved, quite rapidly [since the pilot project ended]," said Inspector Michael Barsky of TPS, who leads the body-worn camera project.

Heated debate over officers carrying cell-phone-sized cameras during patrol appears to be at an end. The pilot project's review found 85 per cent of officers support the use of cameras, while 95 per cent of the public agree.

Toronto police tested the cameras in a year-long pilot project in 2016. (CBC)

Barsky said more research needs to be done but doubts technology will be a reason why TPS would not continue with implementing body-worn cameras.

"We compare it to a television. If you want to buy the best television, you'll never get a TV. Because everyday they're improving, they're clearer, they're crisper" Barsky said.

"I don't see the body-worn technology any different."

The cost of outfitting officers with cameras is estimated at $51 million over five years. Barsky also said TPS is roughly 20 months away from having a full rollout of cameras across the force.

Former police watchdog calls for cameras

Advocates for cameras have called for the technology in order to give a clear view on police interactions with the public.

Ian Scott, former director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit spent years investigating claims of police misconduct.

He believes video can make for key pieces of evidence in trials, especially when there are different accounts of an event.

"There's always going to be a huge gap between memory and trying to reconstruct events from memory — as opposed to video evidence, digital video evidence," Scott said.

Ian Scott, former Director of SIU, said video can be key evidence in prosecution of police misconduct and provide transparency for the public. (CBC)

"No doubt in my mind that [video] will be of major assistance to anybody who has to make decision on police-public interactions."

Toronto would not be the lone municipality in southern Ontario to outfit its officers with body-worn cameras; Durham has also taken steps to begin a camera program for its police force this year.

Scott added that cameras can provide transparency to a public or communities that may not be trusting of police officers.

"It's going to help us understand what is going on in these interactions. Half the battle is understanding because until you tap down the facts, there can be a lot of controversy over what the police saw or what happened."