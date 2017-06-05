Has the searing Greater Toronto Area housing market lost some of its sizzle? ​

The latest statistics from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) suggest that may be the case, at least for now.

While year-over-year prices remained firmly in the double digits, home sales in both the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) — which encompasses the 905 and 416 area codes — took a hit when compared with May of last year.

In Toronto proper, the May 2016 to May 2017 declines were:

Detached: –26.1 per cent

Semi-detached: –14.1 per cent

Townhouse: –24.3 per cent

Condo: –4.3 per cent

For the GTA, the drops were:

Detached: –26.3 per cent

Semi-detached: –22.7 per cent

Townhouse: –18.1 per cent

Condo: –6.4 per cent

The total combined average drop in sales was –20.3 per cent, TREB reported.

The average price of a home, however, did not take a nose dive. In May last year the cost was $752,100, a figure that's now $863,910. If you want to live in the city, you're looking at a price of $899,728.

These increases come despite the number of new listings shooting by 42.9 per cent when compared with last May.

The dip in sales comes after the Ontario government introduced 16 measures intended to rein-in home prices. Among the measures is a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax; expansion of rent control; and legislation that would allow Toronto and other municipalities to tax vacant properties.

Monday's report was the first released by TREB since the Ontario Fair Housing Plan rolled out, and is likely to cause a stir among those keeping an eye on the market.

May is often regarded as a strong month for real estate as it marks the end of the early spring sales surge, which, in the Toronto area, saw major price jumps. Interestingly, though, the average price growth rate for each type of home has dropped off from the early spring peak.

Jason Mercer, TREB's Director of Market Analysis, said in a release that "the actual, or normalized, effect of the Ontario Fair Housing Plan remains to be seen."

Similar measures, particularly a foreign buyers tax, were put into action in B.C. nine months ago, and seemed to have temporarily slowed the real estate mania.

But Mercer thinks that ultimately, the Ontario market will level out.

"In the past, some housing policy changes have initially led to an overreaction on the part of homeowners and buyers, which later balanced out," he wrote.

"On the listings front, the increase in active listing suggests that homeowners, after a protracted delay, are starting to react to the strong price growth we've experienced over the past year."