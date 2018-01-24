Toronto police are investigating sexual assault allegations against a doctor with the RCMP's Ontario division.

Spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed to CBC News that the force's sex crimes unit is conducting an investigation into historical allegations that took place at a Toronto facility.

Gray could not say how far the allegations date back or whether other Ontario employees are part of the probe.

On Tuesday, CBC News reported that Halifax Regional Police are investigating "an alarming number" of allegations against a retired doctor accused of sexually assaulting RCMP officers and recruits over two decades.

Gray said Toronto police are aware of the other investigation but are focusing only on incidents that allegedly took place locally.

No arrests have been made as yet, Gray said, however investigators don't believe there are any public safety concerns right now.

Anyone with related allegations is being asked to contact the sex crimes unit at (416) 808-7474 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.