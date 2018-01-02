For Suzett Ball, 2017 was one big step back, followed by small steps forward.

Her son Rayvonte moved his leg. He was also able to communicate by blinking his eyes. He can make facial expressions.

"The little things I get from him, that's progress for me," Ball said in an interview.

She calls them little things, but after what happened to her son, moving his limbs and blinking his eyes are big improvements. And they give her hope that there will be more to come.

'I'm hoping that he'll actually remember me'

"Going into the new year, I'm just hoping we'll see more progress, we'll see more movements."

Rayvonte Ball, 18, a dedicated high school basketball player, collapsed on the court last March.

Doctors believed it was due to a rare case of Long QT syndrome, which can cause irregular heartbeats. Ball stopped breathing for several minutes and suffered severe brain damage.

He's been hospitalized ever since, unable to speak or move much. His vision is likely severely impaired.

It isn't clear what his cognitive function is, and for his mother, that's one of the biggest challenges.

"That's what hurts the most. I don't know if he's in pain," Ball said. "I'm hoping that he'll actually remember me."

Suzett Ball's son Rayvonte is recovering from brain damage after collapsing during a basketball game in March. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Still, her son's small steps to recovery keep her positive. So does the support the family has been getting.

Teammates took him to graduation

After a stay at Sick Kids Hospital, Rayvonte was moved to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

"I am so appreciative of this place. They are an amazing bunch of staff here."

Rayvonte was also supported all year by his teammates from the Central Technical School senior basketball team.

"He has the most amazing friends. They haven't left him," Ball said.

The teammates took Rayvonte to his graduation. Even though Ball couldn't finish his Grade 12 classes after the incident, Central Tech determined he had enough credits and was awarded his high school diploma in June.

Rayvonte can't live at home right now, but can visit. His mother is fully trained to care for him.

Suzzett Ball hasn't returned to work since the incident. She works in a homeless shelter and says she's still not emotionally ready for it.

Rayvonte Ball playing co-ed game at Quantum Sports and Learning Association where he worked and volunteered. (Submitted by: Quantum Sports and Learning Association)

"There are good days: I get up, I'm good, everything is okay. But there are days when I don't want to get out of bed, when I have depression, when my anxiety is bad."

Of course, it bothers her.

'We'll get there together'

Her son was a perfectly fit, standout athlete who never complained of any health or heart problems. No one could have seen this coming.

But when Ball finds herself searching for a reason why it happened, she stops the torment, because she says:

"There's no answer."

Life doesn't always make sense, she says. And in that mysterious aspect of our existence, she also finds hope.

"The brain is an amazing thing. It has a way of fixing itself," Ball said.

Not that she's set on a buzzer-beating miracle here. Ball understands a full recovery is a long-shot.

So they're hoping to see some more communication and more movements in 2018, maybe Rayvonte's arms. They'll be getting an update from an optometrist about his sight.

"I'm praying for the day he will be actually be able to say something to me," Ball said.

The small steps, they add up.

Where it's leading, Ball doesn't know and it doesn't really matter.

"He'll always be my Ray," she said.

"Whatever the future is, we'll get there together."