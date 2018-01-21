A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto's west-end, police say.
Toronto police were called to the scene near Rathburn Rd. and The West Mall at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
That's where they found the victim, on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to a local hospital.
Police say they are looking for a white Honda sedan seen fleeing the area.
Shooting: Rathburn / The Westmall.. reports that a man has been shot. Units are OS and have advised that it is a confirmed shooting. 1 male victim located with life threatening injuries. Emergency run to commence soon. #GO130229^adc—
@TPSOperations