A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto's west-end, police say.

Toronto police were called to the scene near Rathburn Rd. and The West Mall at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

That's where they found the victim, on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Police say they are looking for a white Honda sedan seen fleeing the area.