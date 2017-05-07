And just like that, the Raptors' playoff dreams are over.

It was do-or-die for Toronto Sunday, who tried to best the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal — an uphill climb for the team trailing in series 3-0, made that much more difficult without the team's star guard.

Kyle Lowry was on the sidelines again after previously missing Game 3 because of a sprained ankle.

There was a glimmer of hope after the first quarter, with the two teams tied 28-28.

But those hopes quickly began to fade as a slew of three-pointers by Cleveland left Toronto trailing the Cavaliers 61-49 at halftime.

Not for long. The Raptors clawed their way back in the third quarter narrowing Cleveland's lead to a five-point game.

The clawing continued with Fred VanVleet bringing Toronto within just one point of tying up the game in the fourth. 

And then finally, tipping the balance gaining a point over Cleveland by one precious point.

But in a heartbreaking twist, Cavalier Kyrie Irving turned the tide giving the game back to Cleveland with 11 straight points.

Some were not impressed. 

Others are keeping the faith for a better season the next time around. 

Most agree: