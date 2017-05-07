And just like that, the Raptors' playoff dreams are over.

It was do-or-die for Toronto Sunday, who tried to best the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal — an uphill climb for the team trailing in series 3-0, made that much more difficult without the team's star guard.

Kyle Lowry was on the sidelines again after previously missing Game 3 because of a sprained ankle.

There was a glimmer of hope after the first quarter, with the two teams tied 28-28.

But those hopes quickly began to fade as a slew of three-pointers by Cleveland left Toronto trailing the Cavaliers 61-49 at halftime.

Not the half we wanted...we don't want the season to end. C'mon @Raptors!!! #RTZ pic.twitter.com/bEOGnsGL5N — @Tea_RedRose

Raps answer w/ a quick 5-0 run.



Serge leads the way w/ 15. #RTZ pic.twitter.com/El9c87R91A — @Raptors

Not for long. The Raptors clawed their way back in the third quarter narrowing Cleveland's lead to a five-point game.

Live look @Raptors at Air Canada Centre #RTZ pic.twitter.com/ctJahOBcZe — @BradleyRobidoux

.@Raptors This game got me like... pic.twitter.com/r3mV8bOzoX — @Kel_Fleming

The clawing continued with Fred VanVleet bringing Toronto within just one point of tying up the game in the fourth.

Raptors catch up! Now beating the cavaliers by one point. Fans on edge! #WeTheNorth — @Natalie_SKi

And then finally, tipping the balance gaining a point over Cleveland by one precious point.

But in a heartbreaking twist, Cavalier Kyrie Irving turned the tide giving the game back to Cleveland with 11 straight points.

Time for the @Raptors to go extinct.@cavs taking care of business. — @TheBackPage

Some were not impressed.

Toronto Raptors YOU HAD JUST ONE JOB!!!!! 😭😭😭 — @parhqwesie

Others are keeping the faith for a better season the next time around.

Nothing to be ashamed of @Raptors, you did well, and you brought pride and meaning to the words #WeTheNorth #RTZ — @AbTheLeafFan

Going into work on Monday being a proud @Raptors fan #RTZ pic.twitter.com/5h5Ezz56gM — @sam_sosa88

Most agree: