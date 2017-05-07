And just like that, the Raptors' playoff dreams are over.
It was do-or-die for Toronto Sunday, who tried to best the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal — an uphill climb for the team trailing in series 3-0, made that much more difficult without the team's star guard.
Kyle Lowry was on the sidelines again after previously missing Game 3 because of a sprained ankle.
There was a glimmer of hope after the first quarter, with the two teams tied 28-28.
It ain't over till it's over. Let's go, @Raptors! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/TfB5hOg5uT—
@norm
But those hopes quickly began to fade as a slew of three-pointers by Cleveland left Toronto trailing the Cavaliers 61-49 at halftime.
Not the half we wanted...we don't want the season to end. C'mon @Raptors!!! #RTZ pic.twitter.com/bEOGnsGL5N—
@Tea_RedRose
Raps answer w/ a quick 5-0 run.—
@Raptors
Serge leads the way w/ 15. #RTZ pic.twitter.com/El9c87R91A
Not for long. The Raptors clawed their way back in the third quarter narrowing Cleveland's lead to a five-point game.
Live look @Raptors at Air Canada Centre #RTZ pic.twitter.com/ctJahOBcZe—
@BradleyRobidoux
.@Raptors This game got me like... pic.twitter.com/r3mV8bOzoX—
@Kel_Fleming
The clawing continued with Fred VanVleet bringing Toronto within just one point of tying up the game in the fourth.
Raptors catch up! Now beating the cavaliers by one point. Fans on edge! #WeTheNorth—
@Natalie_SKi
And then finally, tipping the balance gaining a point over Cleveland by one precious point.
Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose @Raptors #wethenorth #NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/AO4QCNgMOL—
@nav_is_neet
Teamwork makes the Dreamwork! #WeTheNorth @Raptors @aviva_raptors #RTZ pic.twitter.com/zSapJFGuUw—
@Spidercides
But in a heartbreaking twist, Cavalier Kyrie Irving turned the tide giving the game back to Cleveland with 11 straight points.
Time for the @Raptors to go extinct.@cavs taking care of business.—
@TheBackPage
Some were not impressed.
Toronto Raptors YOU HAD JUST ONE JOB!!!!! 😭😭😭—
@parhqwesie
Others are keeping the faith for a better season the next time around.
Nothing to be ashamed of @Raptors, you did well, and you brought pride and meaning to the words #WeTheNorth #RTZ—
@AbTheLeafFan
Going into work on Monday being a proud @Raptors fan #RTZ pic.twitter.com/5h5Ezz56gM—
@sam_sosa88
Most agree:
Please update all textbooks and alert all museums. Raptors no longer have tails, as the @Raptors have played them all off. #WeTheNorth #RTZ—
@thatasianfritz