Suspect in 2 random stabbings on TTC identified and arrested

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with two stabbings this past Sunday, one on a TTC bus and another in a subway station.

After putting out a call to the public to help identify the man, who was captured in security video images from inside the TTC, police were able to arrest him without incident late Monday.

The first stabbing occurred early Sunday morning, at about 3:40 a.m. on a bus in Etobicoke.

The man is alleged to have broken a toothbrush and used it to stab the bus driver in the cheek, prompting the bus to crash into another vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was left in serious condition after a stabbing in the pedestrian tunnel at Spadina station. (CBC)

About 12 hours later, at 4 p.m., the same suspect is alleged to be responsible for stabbing a man in the pedestrian tunnel at Spadina station.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.