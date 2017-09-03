A 34-year-old Vaughan woman was found "in good health" in Toronto on Sunday, 11 days after she was reported missing by concerned family members, York Regional Police say.

Her family and friends gathered at the Vellore Village Community Centre on Friday to voice their concerns about Elyassir, who they believed was missing.

Police had been pulling surveillance footage from businesses, buildings and residences, as well as dispatching K9 units in the area where they believed Elyassir went missing.

Const. Laura Nicolle of the York Regional Police says the investigation is now concluded.