With significant rainfall expected for Toronto Tuesday, residents are being warned to stay clear of rivers and streams, which "should be considered dangerous."

Rain started across the Greater Toronto Area overnight, and between 10 mm and 20 mm is expected to fall by the end of the day, according to Environment Canada.

Another 5 mm of rain could fall Tuesday night, it said.

With the heavy rain and daytime temperatures forecast to hit 5 C, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a statement Tuesday warning that conditions around waterways could become dangerous.

Heavy rainfall mixed with melting snow "may result in high water levels, and safety issues around our rivers and streams," the statement said.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks, unsafe ice and extremely cold water temperature will create very hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies. All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous."

Residents are advised to "exercise caution" around bodies of water, and should monitor children closely in these areas.

The statement will remain in effect until Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to drop to –5 C, with the wind chill expected to make it feel much colder.

The cold snap is expected to carry on into next week.