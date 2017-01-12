Heavy rainfall and high temperatures across the Greater Toronto Area Thursday will make for "higher than normal water levels" and hazardous conditions along rivers and streams, Toronto and Region Conservation warned.

Heavy rain began overnight, and between 10 and 25 mm could fall by mid-morning, according to Environment Canada. The daytime high is expected to hit 7 C with periods of rain ending late morning.

The high temperatures and wet weather will also melt much of the snow that fell across the region on Tuesday. This will lead to high water levels and flows, and could break up ice along rivers and streams, "creating hazardous conditions," the conservation authority said in a statement.

"The possibility exists for flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas," the statement went on.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks, unsafe ice and cold water temperature will create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies."

Motorists are advised to stay away from flooded roads, while parents and guardians should supervise children near bodies of water and keep them away from "slippery and unstable banks."

The City of Toronto winter operations Twitter feed reported "lots of ponding" on city roads Thursday morning. Drivers are asked to slow down and "take extra care around pedestrians and cyclists."

Peel Regional Police also reported a lot of water on the road. "Can cause hydroplaning and unwanted splashes to pedestrians," the force tweeted, with the hashtag #berespectful.