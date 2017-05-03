With lakes and rivers already swollen and up to 50 millimetres of rain on the way for Thursday and Friday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning about an increased flood risk for all of southern Ontario.

"With the ground already saturated, there may be potential for some local flooding," the statement reads.

The heaviest rainfall will happen Thursday and Friday before tapering off to showers over the weekend.

"There may be localized flooding in areas where the rain is the heaviest," the statement reads.

Earlier this week, the Toronto Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch. Residents of a lakefront Cedar Crest Beach community in Bowmanville continue to use sand bags to protect their homes from rising lake water.