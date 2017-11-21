Rail Deck Park, the city's vision for a signature park stretching across the rail corridor in the heart of downtown, is now expected to cost at least $1.6 billion.

City staff released the new estimate of $1.665 billion on Tuesday morning, ahead of next week's meeting of Mayor John Tory's executive committee. The report notes the estimates are based on "early-stage design concepts," of what could be a very complex plan.

Tory, in a news release, says the park is a "now-or-never" opportunity.

"Rail Deck Park is part of the City's efforts to protect our residents' quality of life and Toronto's competitive advantage now and in the future," Tory said.

If built, the park would span the rail corridor from Blue Jays Way to Bathurst Street, creating some 21 acres of green space in the middle of the city.

However staff also suggest first tackling a section from Spadina Avenue to the bright yellow "Puente de Luez" pedestrian bridge at the foot of Portland Street. That section that staff identify as a priority would cost some $872 million to build.

The city plans to use several different pools of money to pay for the bridge, including development charges, potential investments from the federal and provincial governments as well as commercial contributions.

"Today's staff report demonstrates that this vision is both necessary and feasible, and can be largely paid for through the growth that continues to happen in our city," Tory said in his statement.

Last week, a city committee voted to move ahead with zoning the air above the busy rail lines as parkland.