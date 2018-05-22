City councillors turn out to scrub hateful graffiti from Scarborough Muslim school

Two Toronto city councillors were at a Scarborough Muslim school early Tuesday morning to help city staff remove hateful graffiti from the side of the building.

Wali Ul Asr is a Muslim school with several locations around southwestern Ontario that serves students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

The graffiti, done in red spray paint, crosses out a section of the school's name on a sign and says "F--- U Muslims" on a wall.

As rain fell on Tuesday, councillors Glenn De Baeremaker and Jim Karygiannis, who is also the city's newcomer advocate, arrived to help remove the paint before students arrive for the day.

"I was speaking to the school principal last night. He said this is not the first time this has been done. I was shocked at that," said Karygiannis.

"This hatred is unacceptable at any time but it is disturbing someone would choose to do this during Ramadan," tweeted Toronto Mayor John Tory before thanking the councillors for pitching in.

Toronto police say they were notified about the graffiti on Monday morning and have begun an investigation. Officers are hoping to watch the school's surveillance camera footage today.

The incident comes just a week before Toronto's newcomer day, a celebration for newcomers to the city in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square scheduled for May 29.