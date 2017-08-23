York Regional Police hate crime investigators on Wednesday released images and photos of suspects they believe were involved in spraying anti-black and anti-Semitic graffiti at three schools in Markham.

York police last Sunday responded to three separate calls about hateful graffitti sprayed at three different public schools.

Insp. Alvaro Almeida previously told CBC Toronto an exterior wall of Markham District High School and playground equipment at William Armstrong Public School were vandalized at some point late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

Suspects sought after hateful, anti-Black and anti-Semitic graffiti was

found on the walls of 3 schools in Markhamhttps://t.co/Y8YubIgDrG pic.twitter.com/dufcWG8svK — @YRP

A third incident was reported Sunday evening at Reesor Park Public School, just minutes away from the other two locations.

"Crimes like these are devastating to everyone who takes pride in being part of such a diverse and inclusive community," York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a news release on Wednesday.

"I am asking our community to come together and share information that will help us find the people responsible for these crimes."