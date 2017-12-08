Toronto commuters were stopped in their tracks Friday morning when an intrepid raccoon made its way into the subway tunnel, causing TTC to delay service.

A subway operator steering a train on the Yonge-University line spotted a raccoon making its way onto the tracks shortly before 9:30 a.m. as he approached Bloor-Yonge Station. The animal was walking along the catwalk, according to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross.

This isn't the first time a raccoon has tried to ride the subway. Toronto has been dubbed "raccoon city" after a few incidents with the animals in the past.

The subway operator stopped the train and called the TTC's transit control centre who advised the train proceed slowly into the station, said Ross.

Started my day watching #TTC workers chase a v. thicc raccoon through a subway car at Yonge station #peakToronto — @zandra_lee

By this time, the raccoon had made its way to the platform and proceeded to board the train before station staff removed it.

"The raccoon was very calm, it didn't try to run away," explained Ross. "We brought him into the back room and placed him, appropriately, in a garbage bin."

The raccoon was then handed off to Toronto Animal Services, who caged it for safe release.

"He didn't have proof of payment, so that's a problem," said Ross.

This morning's #TTC racoon is resting comfortably and being fed while awaiting safe transport at Bloor Station pic.twitter.com/EgqykB6DB2 — @TTCStuart

Update... #ttctrashpanda being taken for safe release. No fare collected...he/she was under 12 yrs. old. #TTC pic.twitter.com/YaeURqkIQ9 — @TTCStuart

Ross says the area north of Bloor and Yonge Street near Rosedale Ravine Lands Park is "open cut" and exposed. He suspects the raccoon may have come from there.

Torontonians posted their reactions online, including Mayor John Tory and Coun. Janet Davis who praised TTC staff for taking care of the raccoon.

We always knew rolling out the new raccoon-resistant green bins would have consequences. Thanks to #TTC and City staff for helping this raccoon off the subway this morning. https://t.co/Q7KgZsNIoj — @JohnTory