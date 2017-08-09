Scotiabank Giller Prize creator Jack Rabinovitch was celebrated by friends and family members at his funeral on Wednesday, where the beloved businessman was remembered for his warmth, wit and passion for knowledge and the written word.

Former interim Liberal leader and NDP Ontario premier Bob Rae recalled his longtime friendship with the beloved businessman, which spanned a quarter-century.

Rae said no matter how high he climbed, the Montreal-born, Toronto-based Rabinovitch never forgot where he came from, nor did he lose his playful spirit.

"He cared about his friends, he cared about all of us. And it was never a club with a closed door," said Rae during his eulogy.

"He was always curious about new ideas, new books, new people. He never stopped learning and asking questions."

Jack Rabinovitch, photographed on the red carpet at Giller Prize Gala in Toronto on Tuesday November 10, 2015. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Media mogul Moses Znaimer, Griffin Poetry Prize founder Scott Griffin, award-winning investigative journalist and author Stevie Cameron, and filmmaker and author Barry Avrich were among those in attendance for the funeral at Beth Tzedec Congregation synagogue.

Rabinovitch died Sunday at the age of 87 as a result of a "catastrophic fall" at his home last week.

The late philanthropist and arts supporter tackled several careers throughout his life, including in journalism, food retail

and real estate.

The Giller Prize was established in 1994, a year after the death of Rabinovitch's wife, literary journalist Doris Giller. Rabinovitch wanted to create a literary honour as a tribute to Giller by launching a prize that recognized excellence in Canadian fiction, in long format or short stories.

The Giller Prize initially endowed a cash prize of $25,000, which was the largest purse for literature in the country. In 2005, the award teamed up with sponsor Scotiabank and the prize grew over time to what is now $100,000 for the winner and $10,000 for each of the finalists. It is billed as the richest fiction prize in Canada.