Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are experiencing delays downtown now that the intersection of Queen Street West and McCaul Street is closed as crews replace streetcar tracks.

The intersection will be closed for the TTC track work until November 6, 2017 at 6 a.m. The closure began on Monday at 5 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Greg Thorpe, of Toronto Police Service's 52 Division, said the area is clogged with vehicles due to the closure.

"Traffic has been redirected in the downtown core and it's always a difficult thing," he said Tuesday. "There are backlogs. If you could plan an alternate route, that would be great."

According to a city news release, the work is necessary to bring the tracks into good repair and ensure sidewalks comply with legislation on access for people with disabilities.

Drivers urged to avoid the closure

Motorists heading east or west should consider taking Richmond Street West, Adelaide Street West or Dundas Street West to avoid the closure, while those heading north or south should consider taking University or Spadina Avenues, the city said.

The closure means pedestrians will have to take detours as marked on sidewalks or walkways.

The city said work on the intersection is being done seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight but some work will done around the clock to complete the project faster.

1st few days to be 'most disruptive'

"The first few days will be the most disruptive as they involve breaking and removing concrete within the streetcar track areas," the city said.

Work needed to break up concrete will stop at 11 p.m.

TTC streetcar and bus services are being diverted around the closed intersection.

Signs are in place to inform drivers of the road closures and changes have been made to the timing of signals on parallel roads will help manage traffic in the area.