One person is dead and three others are in hospital following a shooting late Monday near downtown Toronto.

Police say the shots were fired at about 11:15 p.m. ET near Queen and Sherbourne streets in the city's east end.

Three people were transported to a trauma centre from the scene. One of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital, while the others remain in serious condition.

A fourth person involved in the incident checked themselves in to a different hospital a short time after the gun fire.

According to Toronto police, homicide detectives have taken control of the investigation.

Sherbourne street is currently closed at Queen as officers canvass the nearby area. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police have not made any determinations about what may have provoked the violence, nor were they able to provide any specific information about possible assailants.