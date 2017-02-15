Police are asking for the public's help after a 35-year-old woman was assaulted by another woman on the corner of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street last Friday at about 10 a.m.

"The 35-year-old victim was punched several times in the head before being thrown either into the path of or into the side of a moving TTC bus," said Const. David Hopkinson in an interview with CBC Toronto.

The assailant then fled the area, heading north on Sherbourne Street, he said.

"That 35-year-old woman is in hospital, in critical condition, suffering from serious head injuries," said Hopkinson.

"We haven't had any opportunity to speak to our victim. She suffered serious injuries and has been unconscious."

He said that police still don't know if the Feb. 10 attack was random or targeted.

Police say the alleged attacker was about 30-years-old and white, with a pale complexion and red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black boots.

They ask that anyone who witnessed the assault or recorded video on their cell phone or dashboard car camera get in touch at 416-808-5100, or anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.