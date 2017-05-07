Toronto police say a pedestrian has been struck in a multi-vehicle collision at Queen Street East and River Street.

The crash happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they believe three vehicles were involved in the collision, and there is one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Queen Street was closed due to the collision, but Toronto police have since reopened the road.

TTC had also diverted their 514 Cherry, 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars due to the collision since early this morning but has since returned to regular routing.

Police say the cause of the crash isn't clear.