Seven people were injured in an incident involving a stabbing on Queen Street West near Ossington Avenue early Saturday, Toronto police say.

Const. Michelle Flannery, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police were called to the area at 2:49 a.m. for a stabbing.

No one arrested, police say

"Police responded. It's an open and ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time," she said.

"I'm not sure if all of the victims were stabbed or went to hospital. I don't have confirmation of who and how many went to hospital."

Flannery could not confirm if a dispute or altercation preceded the stabbing. She could not say whether the victims were injured outside on the street or inside an establishment.

"It's not confirmed at this time what actually started this," she said.