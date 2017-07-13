One patient has been airlifted and six others land transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW westbound near Hurontario street Thursday afternoon.

Peel EMS said they received a call around 10:45 a.m. about a multi-vehicle collision in the Fort Erie-bound lanes approaching Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police footage appears to show four to five vehicles involved.

Peel EMS superintendent Gerard Williams said Ornge air ambulance service transported one patient in serious but stable condition.

799 cleared scene, one patient to Toronto area trauma centre. Thanks to @Peel_Paramedics @MississaugaFES @OPP_GTATraffic @PeelPoliceMedia https://t.co/ASwm2wR1nY — @Ornge

Peel paramedics transported six others via land ambulance to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.

Emergency responders could not immediately confirm ages and genders of the victims. However, EMS said they received reports of youths at the scene.

​OPP said the westbound lanes of the QEW are closed at Cawthra Road, but Toronto-bound lanes are now open at Hurontario.