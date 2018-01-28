A 22-year-old woman is dead following what Ontario Provincial Police are calling a "an absolutely horrific crash" on the QEW in Mississauga on Saturday night that sent another person to hospital in critical condition and five others with minor injuries.

Const. Kerry Schmidt identified the victim as Nicole Turcotte of Niagara Falls, Ont. Turcott had been rushed to hospital along with a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the same vehicle. That woman remains in hospital with family by her side, Schmidt said.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on the QEW east of Cawthra Road in Mississauga just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police initially said the collision involved five vehicles, but on Sunday said investigators now believe the crash was caused by an incident of road rage involving a sixth vehicle.

Schmidt says that vehicle is believed to have been travelling in the middle eastbound lane, when the driver switched into the left lane before slowing down.

That action caused a "chain reaction," Schmid said, leading four vehicles behind the car to slam into one another, and a pickup truck behind them to hit the Toyota in which Turcott was a passenger.

The Port Credit OPP are now searching for the vehicle that slowed down, saying it sped up moments after the crash and exited at the West Mall. The vehicle is described as small, possibly a Honda Civic, and its license plate is believed to have begun with letters C and E.

"To this driver, who is involved, you may or may not even know what what you caused behind you. But this is something that you'll have to live with the rest of your life," Schmidt said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-278-6131.