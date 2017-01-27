A multi-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Dixie Road has closed all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the highway as well as one Toronto-bound lane.

Provincial police say there are four vehicles involved in the collision and a vehicle may have entered the highway off of North Service Road.

They say at least one person was seriously injured in the collision, and some guardrails are damaged.

Peel Police say westbound North Service Road at Dixie Road is also blocked.

