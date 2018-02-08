Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection to "an absolutely horrific crash" in Mississauga that killed a 22-year-old woman and injured six others late last month.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that investigators are currently holding an individual at the force's Port Credit detachment and plan to press charges this morning.

Schmidt did not reveal any further details about the person in custody.

The Jan. 27 crash on the QEW east of Cawthra Road claimed the life of Nicole Turcotte and left a 19-year-old woman in critical condition. Five others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in the days following the collision that six vehicles were involved and that it appeared to have been caused by an incident of road rage on the part of one of the drivers.

Schmidt said at the time that the driver in question is believed to have been travelling in the middle eastbound lane, when the driver switched into the left lane before slowing down.

Media advisory: Significant developments to report on #QEW/Cawthra fatality.

Update: An arrest has been made. https://t.co/NgfRdeycsB — @OPP_HSD

That created a cascading effect, causing four vehicles behind the car to slam into one another, and a pickup truck behind them to hit the Toyota in which Turcott was a passenger.

The driver of the lead vehicle then sped off and exited at the West Mall. Schmidt said tips from the public helped identify the vehicle and its driver.

Schmidt said more information will be made available later Thursday morning.