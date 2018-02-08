The 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games are set to kick off on Friday. While most of us won't be lucky enough to catch the action in person, there will be lots of viewing opportunities closer to home.

PyeongChang, South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Toronto, so you may need to wake up early or stay up late to watch your favourite events. That said, many of the Games' most memorable moments will be shown live on screens across the Greater Toronto Area over the next two weeks.

CBC/Radio-Canada is the official Canadian broadcaster for the Games. For the opening ceremony on Friday, there is a public viewing event at CBC Toronto's downtown headquarters starting at 6 a.m.

Doors open at 5 a.m., and some of CBC Toronto's most recognizable reporters will be on hand to serve a pancake breakfast. Past Canadian Olympic champions will also be available for a meet and greet with fans.

The atrium at CBC Toronto will also be open to the public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day during the Games.

If you're out and about in the city during the Games, Cadillac Fairview will be streaming CBC's coverage in all 19 of its Canadian malls, in lounges built specifically for these Olympics.

One of those hubs will be in the Toronto Eaton Centre. There will also be a lounge in the TD Centre on Wellington Street. The live streams are part of the company's partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee.

For those in Mississauga, Olympics events will be broadcast on the big screen in Celebration Square on select days. You can check out a full schedule of viewings here.

If you don't want to wait for Friday to get into the Olympic spirit, Canadian Tire is sponsoring an event at Nathan Phillips Square at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday for the public to meet former Olympic hockey player Jayna Hefford and show their support for the current Canadian Olympic team in PyeongChang.