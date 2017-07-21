The man who allegedly wrapped a live Yorkie puppy in plastic bags and threw it in the garbage was also in possession of 37 other dogs, according to Toronto police.

Quang (Andrew) Tieu, 35, of Toronto, surrendered to police on Thursday and is now facing two charges:

Wilfully causing unnecessary pain,suffering or injury to an animal.

Wilful neglect of an animal.

After Tieu's arrest, police said Toronto Animal Services searched his residence and another home in the Dufferin Street and Allen Road area that led to the discovery of 23 adult dogs and 14 puppies.

The dogs were found in the basement of one home and in the shed of the other.

The animals are now in the care of the agency.

There are several breeds among them, including Labradors and boxers.

"They were really dirty and covered in feces and urine," Toronto Animal Services manager Mary Lou Leiher said in an interview. "It wasn't very clean."

The puppies and dogs discovered by police were housed indoors and found covered in feces and urine. (Toronto Animal Services)

Leiher said the dogs have been bathed and vaccinated, and appear to have only minor health problems, such as fleas and ear mites.

The 37 dogs were dirty but have only minor health problems, such as fleas and ear mites, according to Toronto Animal Services. (Toronto Animal Services)

Police said the investigation was aided by a Toronto Animal Service employee who recognized Tieu and contacted them.

Quang (Andrew) Tieu, left, is accused of throwing a Yorkie puppy, right, in a garbage can at Lawrence Square shopping centre. (Toronto Police/Facebook)

Tieu is expected to appear in court next month.

The Yorkie puppy was found by a passerby last week in a garbage can outside of the Lawrence Square shopping centre.

The three-month-old dog survived and has been adopted.

Animal Services expects to put the 37 other dogs up for adoption once they are treated and fully recovered.