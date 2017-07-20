A man wanted for wrapping a three-month-old puppy in plastic bags and throwing it in a garbage can has turned himself in.

Toronto Police say the man surrendered at 32 Division headquarters on Thursday morning and was then arrested. Investigators would not release the man's name at this point or outline the charges he may be facing.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the man and confirmed the incident was being investigated as an act of animal cruelty.

The puppy, a purebred Yorkie, was found by a passerby around 3:40 p.m. on July 11 in a garbage can outside of the Lawrence Square shopping centre.

The dog was rushed to a nearby veterinarian after being found in a garbage can. It survived and is recovering. (Submitted)

As he first told CBC Toronto, Josh Miller heard the animal yelping from inside the can. He said the puppy was tied up in five separate plastic bags.

"I was a little freaked out," Miller said last week.

He quickly removed the puppy from the garbage and rushed it to a nearby veterinarian. It has since been adopted by a friend of Miller's and is recovering.