Baljinder Sekha is so passionate about Canada that he will literally be singing its praises today.

Sekha will be surrounded by family and friends as he performs a song he wrote at two different Canada Day celebrations in Brampton, including Chinguacousy Park.

"I'm not a professional singer," Sekha said. "I just like to sing."

He affectionately calls his song 'Go Canada,' something that will sound familiar to most Canadians.

"Actually, I picked that wording from hockey," he said.

It's a phrase Canadian hockey fans often chant while cheering on the national team.

Sekha moved to Canada from India nearly 17 years ago. He says he came up with the idea for his song last year, and couldn't wait to unveil it for Canada's 150th birthday.

In a video he posted online, Sekha sings the song in his native Punjabi while performing a Bhangra dance. He says the song is so catchy, it makes people want to join in on the fun.

"I believe, 101 per cent, everybody will be dancing to this song," he said.