Toronto's public works committee is being asked Wednesday to approve the Bloor Street bike lanes, but also boost speed limits near another cycling route.

City transportation staff are recommending that the committee make the Bloor Street bike lanes permanent, following a long-awaited report that shows they deliver a series of benefits and few drawbacks.

While Mayor John Tory voiced his support after the results of the one-year pilot project were made public, at least two members of the committee say they won't support it. City council will, however, have the final say no matter the outcome of Wednesday's vote.

Coun. Mike Layton, a major proponent of the plan, is urging the committee to focus on road safety during the debate.

"If getting people home safely at the end of the day to their families … isn't our only and top priority as a city, then we've got to have a real, serious priority check," he told CBC Toronto.

However, Coun. Stephen Holyday, who is also Tory's newly-appointed deputy mayor, says he won't support the lanes. He says he doesn't think they've drawn enough new riders to justify the increased commute times — an estimated two minutes in the morning and four minutes in the afternoon, according to the report — for motorists.

Slower commutes angering drivers, Holyday warns

Coun. Mike Layton wants councillors on the committee to focus on cyclist safety. (John Rieti/CBC)

He warns snarling traffic may make Bloor more dangerous.

"People get really frustrated and they begin to take chances. They begin to act aggressively. And those are when you have the conflicts — and that really scares me," he said.

Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti also issued a news release condemning the bike lanes.

Hundreds have written letters in support of the lanes, and Cycle Toronto's Jared Kolb says he hopes the "data driven" councillors on the committee will support it.

Kolb says the city is facing a road safety crisis, and that he believes bike lanes can be an "antidote."

Bayview Avenue speed limit could increase

The committee will also be asked to reverse changes made to Bayview Avenue under the city's Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate all road deaths. A stretch of Bayview, between River Street and Pottery Road, has been reduced to 50 km/h, but staff say the road — part of which now has a protected bike lane — should have a 60 km/h limit instead.

Why?

Because drivers are routinely speeding. City staff found drivers routinely break the limit by 24 to 30 km/h, something they attribute mainly to the road design.

"Significant differentials in speed are not desirable as they can lead to aggressive driving, rear-end collisions and potentially make the road environment less safe for vulnerable road users crossing at intersections," the report notes.

Geoff Kettel, a cycling advocate who regularly rides in the area, says he's OK with upping the speed limit where there are barriers between cars and bikes, but the city should reconsider in other areas.

"This is not just absolute safety, it's also the psychological safety as well," he said, adding many may avoid riding in the area if they don't have a sense of security.