Toronto Public Health (TPH) is issuing a warning Monday after an infant that had recently travelled abroad has tested positive for measles.

Health officials say those who were on two flights and in one west-end hospital that might have been exposed to the highly-contagious disease.

TPH says the infant, who has a lab-confirmed case of the measles, was in these public places:

An April 29 Saudia Airlines flight, SV0759, which went from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

An April 30 Saudia Airlines flight, SV0061, that went from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

And May 4, at the Pediatric Outpatient Services section of the Humber River Hospital, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The last place may be of most concern, as TPH warns infants under the age of one, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can be hit hardest by the disease.

Anyone in those situations can call the TPH hotline at 416-338-7600, or 311 after hours, to discuss follow-up recommendations.

A Measles vaccination clinic will be held today at Etobicoke Civic Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. Those exposed to the virus on April 29, 30 or May 4 are encouraged to attend. More info: <a href="https://t.co/6yoe0yxqXY">https://t.co/6yoe0yxqXY</a> —@TOPublicHealth

Others who may have been exposed are being urged to check their vaccination records to ensure their shots are up to date. They should also watch for cold-like symptoms, high fever, or a red rash that lasts up to a week — signs they may have contracted measles.

TPH is also setting up a west-end clinic to provide vaccines, or immune globulin to prevent infection, to those affected. Those are located at: