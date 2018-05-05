'My God, it's big': New public art installation irks residents of Hillcrest Village

Some residents who live in the Hillcrest Village area are worked up over a new art installation that went up this week, saying it's too big and poses a potential safety risk for traffic and pedestrians.

Three Points Where Two Lines Meet, an elevated structure of triangular shapes constructed from powder-coated aluminum, was commissioned by the city for an intersection at Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road in 2014 to help beautify the neighbourhood.

The sculpture was unanimously chosen by five panelists appointed by the city, including artists and architects.

The new public art installation near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West has drawn criticism from area residents. (CBC)

But some area residents are taking issue with it, including John Smith with the Hillcrest Residents' Association.

"It's just a bit bigger than it really could be," he said. "I just walk down the street and say, 'My God, it's big,' and why does it have to be elevated?"

Smith also cites safety concerns about the structure as parts of it seem to "go over top" of the sidewalk.

"It's going to be a hindrance and it's going to be hard for drivers to see," he said.

Coun. Joe Mihevc has been getting complaints, but he says city engineers have reviewed the project and it meets all safety standards. He's also hoping residents will give it a chance.

"Many a Parisian hated the Eiffel tower when it was first built but now it's become iconic for that area," said Mihevc. "Maybe that's what will happen here. Sometimes, good art provokes."

Artists Christian Giroux, left, and Daniel Young, right, developed the concept for the piece. (CBC)

The structure was created by Toronto artists Christian Giroux and Daniel Young. They are also hoping the public to give it time.

"We accept not everyone is going to warm up to it," said Giroux.

"With public art, it has such a long duration, a long period of viewing. We're just as interested in what people who are going to grow up with the piece feel about it as much as the immediate response."