The province is stepping in to winterize the drug overdose prevention tent in Moss Park so it can stay open as colder weather approaches according to the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

In a news release, the Emergency Management Assistance Team said it will step in and provide tent systems, that include power and heating.

Harm reduction workers first setup the outdoor site in August to respond to a spike in overdoses that caused several deaths in Toronto.

But on Wednesday, the volunteers raised concerns that the overdose prevention tent could have to close by the end of the month due to cold weather.

Now that the province is stepping in to help, the volunteer staff will be trained on how to use and set-up the tent system safely.

This solution is only temporary, while officials wait on the federal to grant an exemption for a fourth supervised-injection site in downtown Toronto.

The province is requesting that the Fred Victor Centre would be the location of the indoor site across the street from Moss Park.