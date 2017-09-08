The Ontario government will announce Friday it will create a cannabis control board and open up to 60 storefronts to manage the sale and distribution of marijuana in the province as Ottawa prepares for the legalization of marijuana, CBC News has learned.

Sources say it will be called the CCBO — Cannabis Control Board of Ontario — and will include stand-alone pot shops, separate from LCBO stores.

In addition, Ontarians will be able to buy marijuana online and get it delivered, with the province controlling the online ordering and mail distribution, sources say.

The province's plans also include restricting marijuana sales to those 19 and older, a year above the minimum age recommended by the federal government's cannabis task force report in December.

On Friday morning, a senior Ontario government official confirmed the information obtained by CBC News.

The plan means illegal pot shops in Ontario would be shut down over the next 12 months.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, Minister of Finance Charles Sousa, and Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, are set to unveil the plan at a news conference at 11 a.m. ET Friday.

Ottawa sticking to July 2018 legalization deadline

Ontario's announcement follows legislation introduced in the House of Commons in April to legalize and regulate the sale and distribution of marijuana on or before July 1, 2018.

Many of the decisions about how the drug will be sold and taxed are being left to the provinces.

At a premiers meeting in Edmonton in July, the premiers announced they would ask the federal government to postpone legalization if issues related to road safety, taxation, training for distributors and public education are not addressed.

The premiers said they would report back on progress by Nov. 1 and would seek such an extension if the federal timetable was deemed "unrealistic."

Shortly after the premiers' announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government intends to stick to the July 2018 deadline.

Province's plan facing early criticism

Already, people are criticizing aspects of Ontario's plan.

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, feels it misses the mark.

"Having limited retail outlets across Ontario for legal marijuana will do virtually nothing to combat the huge illegal market," he said in a statement.

Several prominent cannabis activists are also slamming the plan, including Eric Nash and Wendy Little, two Canadian cannabis industry consultants who tweeted their concern about not enough cannabis stores being opened by the province.

For legalization to work, there needs to be a cannabis retail outlet in every tiny rural community in Canada, or black market will continue. — @CannabisExperts

High-profile cannabis supporter Jodie Emery tweeted it's "disgusting" that police and politicians who fought against legalization are now "cashing in on legal pot."

She also stressed that she and husband Marc Emery still face serious charges in connection to their Cannabis Culture pot shops.

When people who made legalization possible face life in prison & those who fought legalization profit from "legal" pot, something's wrong... — @JodieEmery

Camille Quenneville, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association, called early details about the province's announcement "promising," but expressed concern over how the government will use revenue generated from cannabis sales.

"We've recommended in a recent submission that all revenue should fund mental health and addictions services in Ontario because there is a correlation between cannabis consumption and mental health and addictions issues," she said in a statement.