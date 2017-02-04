Thousands of people have gathered in downtown Toronto to protest against Islamophobia in front of the U.S. consulate.

Organizers of the protest say they want the Canadian government to condemn a controversial travel ban by U.S. President Donald Trump that bans citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Toronto police have closed University Avenue from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West due to the protest.

On Friday in Seattle, U.S. District Judge James Robart ordered a halt "on a nationwide basis" to enforcement of the ban, but Trump said the temporary restraining order will be overturned.

Protesters are drumming, chanting and holding signs to show their opposition to Trump's policies.

In a Facebook post, organizers said they want the repeal of the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, a 2004 pact that requires asylum-seekers to apply for refugee status in the first "safe" country in which they arrive.

"Canada must end racist, anti-refugee, anti-Black, Islamophobic exclusion of migrants and refugees," the post reads.

And they said they want the repeal the Canadian Zero Tolerance for Barbaric Cultural Practices Act, a 2015 law aimed at criminalizing forced marriage, polygamy, and "honour killings." Activists have said it is aimed primarily at Muslims.

The organizers also want an end to the federal system of immigration detention, which they say is imprisonment of migrants without charges or trial.

