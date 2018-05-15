Man testing propane tank in his North York bedroom burns hands, feet

A man was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns to his hands and feet after testing a propane tank in his North York bedroom.

Toronto police say that the man was trying out a propane gas heater in his room just after midnight on Tuesday morning in a highrise building near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. Police described the heater as a piece of camping equipment.

They say he successfully tested it but attempted to put it away before the unit was fully extinguished, causing a small explosion that led to second-degree burns on his hands and feet.

The man was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.