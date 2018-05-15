Skip to Main Content
Man testing propane tank in his North York bedroom burns hands, feet

Toronto police say a man was trying out a propane gas heater in his room just after midnight on Tuesday morning when he caused a small explosion.

Burn victim was testing camping equipment when accident occurred

CBC News
A Toronto fire truck at the scene of an accident involving a propane tank early Tuesday morning in North York. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A man was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns to his hands and feet after testing a propane tank in his North York bedroom. 

Toronto police say that the man was trying out a propane gas heater in his room just after midnight on Tuesday morning in a highrise building near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. Police described the heater as a piece of camping equipment. 

They say he successfully tested it but attempted to put it away before the unit was fully extinguished, causing a small explosion that led to second-degree burns on his hands and feet. 

The man was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. 

