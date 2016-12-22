Security video taken by the victim of a break-in last October has helped Toronto police arrest and charge three suspects accused of stealing over 200 items worth at least $200,000.

During their investigation, called Project Prybar, police linked the three accused to nine break-ins, Det.-Const. Derek Sullivan said Thursday.

"Hopefully by showing the property we have here, we'll be able to reunite this property with its rightful owners," Sullivan said.

Police are hoping property owners will identify these items so they can link them to any other break-ins. (Linda Ward/CBC News)

Toronto police executed three search warrants at residences in Scarborough, which led them to the items. Some of the property was also connected to break-ins in Peel Region.

Police recovered mostly jewelry, cash and electronics after executing search warrants at three residences in Scarborough. (Linda Ward/CBC News)

Police allege that the men executed two of the break-ins in late October, one near Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue, and one near Sheppard Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

During the latter incident, police say the suspects broke through a basement window but fled after realizing the homeowner was inside.

"The majority were rear-entry break-ins, either removing the rear window or smashing," Sullivan said.

Once inside, the perpetrators would go up to the bedrooms and grab jewelry, cash and occasionally electronics, he said.

Investigators can't place an exact dollar amount on the property recovered, but they believe it's worth at least $200,000. (Toronto Police Service)

Sullivan said video evidence collected from homeowners is helping to play a large role in these types of investigations.

"They're coming up to the doors ... they're ringing the doorbells," he said. "We're getting a chance ... to see their faces and identify these males."

Police have created a website to display the recovered merchandise, hoping owners will identify any property that belongs to them. The crimes could go as far back as 2015, according to Sullivan.

"I believe once people start identifying some of their product, they're definitely going to be able to link us to other break-and-enters that have happened in the past," he said.

Police don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Three men, all from Toronto and known to police, face a combined 15 charges. They will appear in court in January.