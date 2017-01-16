Our Who's Next series introduced you to five people making a difference in their fields and in the city who will change Toronto for the better in 2017.
- Meet Aisha Addo, a Torontonian who will change the city in 2017
- Meet Dr. Fatima Uddin, a Torontonian who will change the city in 2017
- Meet Dr. Branka Agic, a Torontonian who will change the city in 2017
- Meet the founders of NXT City, Torontonians who will change the city in 2017
Who: Sarah Parniak
What she does: Freelance writer, bartender, and spirits consultant
How she's going to change Toronto in 2017: A former columnist at NOW magazine, Parniak is hoping to use her writing to further discussions on issues like sexism, mental health and addiction in the restaurant and bar industry. She was nominated by Jen Agg, owner of Toronto restaurants The Black Hoof and Rhum Corner, who praised Parniak's writing as fearless.
"This is the time to be fearless in writing about the industry," said Agg.
What motivates her: "I'd like to contribute to lending a voice to some of the issues I care about. There's a lot of things coming to light now that have been taboo for a long time, whether it's sexual harassment, health and wellness for front-of-house and bartenders, or food waste in bars and restaurants," said Parniak. "I think they're important."
