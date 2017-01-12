This week, you are meeting five people making a difference in their fields and in Toronto. Metro Morning's Who's Next series brings you the Torontonians who will shape this city in 2017.

Who: The founders of NXT City are Justin Leclair, Mackenzie Keast and Christine Caruso.

What they do: The three direct NXT City, which runs an annual design competition for young people to re-imagine public space in the city.

How they're going to change Toronto in 2017: "It is the holy grail of city building to have young people care and be civically engaged," said Civic Action CEO Sevaun Palvetzian, who nominated the trio. In addition to the competition, NXT City also hosts symposiums and lectures about public space in Toronto. "It started with a prize, and it became a community... I think they are just getting started. And I suspect the prizes and the projects that they get up off the ground will become the 'must see' when in Toronto."

What motivates them: "Cities are densifying and young people are flooding in. As we densify and as our living spaces become more compact, we don't have the luxury of enjoying backyards... that makes public spaces all the more important," said Leclair. "We want to drive these ideas forward if they are really viable and really great. And if we can get these ideas in front of decision makers, that will influence them anyway."