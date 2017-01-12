This week, you are meeting five people making a difference in their fields and in Toronto. Metro Morning's Who's Next series brings you the Torontonians who will shape this city in 2017.

Who: Dr. Branka Agic

What she does: Manager of health equity at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

How she's going to change Toronto in 2017: Dr. Kwame McKenzie, medical director for health equity at CAMH, has no difficulty listing the accomplishments that led him to nominate Agic. "Last year, she launched the first strategy to improve the mental health of immigrants, refugees and ethnocultural groups with the Mental Health Commission of Canada," he said on Metro Morning. Agic also conducted the first study of the health and mental-health needs of Syrian refugees and opened CAMH's first refugee mental-health clinic. "She's slowly but surely helping people move forward," said McKenzie.

What motivates her: "My interest is linked to my own experience as a refugee," said Agic, who was a physician in Sarajevo before fleeing the country during the Bosnian war. In her work, she aims to give newcomers the tool kit they need to build successful lives in Canada. "The majority of refugees who experience trauma recover and do well in their new country if they receive adequate social support," she said.