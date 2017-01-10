This week, you'll meet five people making a difference in their fields and in Toronto. Metro Morning's Who's Next series will bring you the Torontonians who will shape this city in 2017.

Who: Aisha Addo

What she does: Founder of the Power To Girls Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to empower young black women.

How she's going to change 2017: "She is multiplying and leveraging the skills and the passion and the drive and the energy she has to create all sorts of other young women leaders across the city," said Andrea Cohen Barrack, who nominated Addo. Barrack, who is the CEO of the Ontario Trillium Foundation, learned about Addo when she applied for the Trillium Foundation's youth opportunities fund. Addo, who came to Toronto from Ghana at age 14, started Power To Girls to provide mentorship and leadership to marginalized girls, running everything from summer camps to events for girls and their mothers. "I look forward to seeing what she and the many women she's working with are able to accomplish," said Barrack.

What motivates her: A conversation she had with her foster mom when Addo was young. "She was telling me, 'the system doesn't expect much of you as a young black girl' ... I made up my mind that that was not going to be my narrative," said Addo on Metro Morning. "I'm the kind of person who, when you tell me what I can't do, I'll do everything to prove that I can." Now, she says her goal is to show black girls and women that "they are the captain of their own ship."