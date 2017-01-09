This week, you'll meet five ordinary people making a difference in their fields and in Toronto. Metro Morning's Who's Next series will bring you the Torontonians who will shape this city in 2017.

Who: Dr. Fatima Uddin

What she does: Family doctor at Anishnawbe Health Toronto and the Regent Park Community Health Centre.

How she's going to change 2017: "Doctors like Fatima … keep Toronto on the leading edge of what medicine and health care can be," said Dr. Gary Bloch, who nominated Uddin. As a family doctor focused on Indigenous health, Uddin also works in the remote northern community of Eabametoong First Nation, also known as Fort Hope, Ont., where she assists with a prescription drug abuse program. She brings back everything she's learned to her practice — and her community — in Toronto.

What motivates her: "The programs up [north] are so much more cutting edge … I always come back feeling like I have received more than I was able to give," she said. "This is a collaborative effort that we're all a part of. I'm here, but I'm also here to recognize the other voices; the other physicians, the nurses, the community outreach workers, the patients. We all have to work together to make the city a better place."